Police on scene of shooting off Washington Ave

The parking lot is taped off as an investigation continues.
Police say that early Friday morning, one male was shot and transported to a local hospital. A suspect is not in custody.
Police say that early Friday morning, one male was shot and transported to a local hospital. A suspect is not in custody.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are on the scene of a shooting in a parking lot off of South Washington Avenue.

Police say that early Friday morning, one male was shot and transported to a local hospital. A suspect is not in custody.

The parking lot is taped off as an investigation continues.

News 10 is on the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.

