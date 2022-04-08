Advertisement

News 10 Today This Morning: Live from Comerica Park for Opening Day

Left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will make his debut for Detroit.
By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Today was in Detroit Friday morning to preview Opening Day for the Tigers and what fans can expect for the 2022 season.

Check out the interviews and game day preview below!

VP of Park Operations Chris Lawrence gives an update on what fans can expect to see at Comerica Park this season.
Tigers VP of Communication Ron Colangelo talks about what fans can expect to see from the team this season
Kevin Brown, Director of Community Impact at Ilitch Sports and Entertainment

Left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will make his debut for Detroit - the first Tigers starting pitcher to do so since Kenny Rogers back in 2006.

Miggy Milestone

Miguel Cabrera is on track for 3,000 hits. Cabrera is 13 hits shy of becoming the seventh player in MLB history with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. Cabrera is 6-for-28 lifetime off of the predicted starting pitcher for Chicago, Lucas Giolito.

Game Preview

Probable pitchers
  • CWS - Lucas Giolito (RHP)
  • DET - Eduardo Rodrigues (LHP)
Projected lineup

1. Akil Baddoo, CF

2. Robbie Grossman, RF

3. Javier Báez, SS

4. Austin Meadows, LF

5. Miguel Cabrera, DH

6. Jeimer Candelario, 3B

7. Jonathan Schoop, 2B

8. Spencer Torkelson, 1B

9. Tucker Barnhart, C

Torkelson is the first Tiger to make his Major League debut on an Opening Day since Austin Jackson and Scott Sizemore in 2010.

First Pitch
  • 1:10 EDT
Listen
  • White Sox - WMVP 1000 AM
  • Tigers - WXYT 97.1 FM
Watch
  • White Sox - NBCSCH
  • Tigers - Bally Sports Detroit

Tickets are available HERE.

