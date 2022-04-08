News 10 Today This Morning: Live from Comerica Park for Opening Day
Left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will make his debut for Detroit.
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - News 10 Today was in Detroit Friday morning to preview Opening Day for the Tigers and what fans can expect for the 2022 season.
Check out the interviews and game day preview below!
Left-handed pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez will make his debut for Detroit - the first Tigers starting pitcher to do so since Kenny Rogers back in 2006.
Miggy Milestone
Miguel Cabrera is on track for 3,000 hits. Cabrera is 13 hits shy of becoming the seventh player in MLB history with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs. Cabrera is 6-for-28 lifetime off of the predicted starting pitcher for Chicago, Lucas Giolito.
Game Preview
Probable pitchers
- CWS - Lucas Giolito (RHP)
- DET - Eduardo Rodrigues (LHP)
Projected lineup
1. Akil Baddoo, CF
2. Robbie Grossman, RF
3. Javier Báez, SS
4. Austin Meadows, LF
5. Miguel Cabrera, DH
6. Jeimer Candelario, 3B
7. Jonathan Schoop, 2B
8. Spencer Torkelson, 1B
9. Tucker Barnhart, C
Torkelson is the first Tiger to make his Major League debut on an Opening Day since Austin Jackson and Scott Sizemore in 2010.
First Pitch
- 1:10 EDT
Listen
- White Sox - WMVP 1000 AM
- Tigers - WXYT 97.1 FM
Watch
- White Sox - NBCSCH
- Tigers - Bally Sports Detroit
Tickets are available HERE.
