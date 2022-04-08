Advertisement

NCAA Frozen Four: Denver beats Michigan 3-2 in overtime

The Pioneers will play for the title against the winner of the late game between Minnesota and Minnesota State
Denver's Carter Savoie (8) scores on Michigan's Erik Portillo (1) in overtime during an NCAA...
Denver's Carter Savoie (8) scores on Michigan's Erik Portillo (1) in overtime during an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game, Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)(Michael Dwyer | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOSTON (AP) - Carter Savoie scored with 14:53 gone in overtime to lead Denver past Michigan 3-2 in the Frozen Four semifinal and into the NCAA championship game.

The Pioneers will play for the title against the winner of the late game between Minnesota and Minnesota State.

It would be Denver’s ninth men’s hockey championship, tying Michigan for the most in NCAA history.

Magnus Chrona made 19 saves for the Pioneers. Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright also scored for Denver.

But both times Michigan tied it - on goals from Jimmy Lambert and Thomas Bordeleau.

Lugnuts face MSU in first Crosstown Showdown in 2 years