In My View: Is spring football worth it?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spring football games aren’t what they used to be.

I remember the old-timers games at Michigan State from many years ago and they were legitimate competitive games. No more. And today’s spring games aren’t games anymore, they are mostly just practices in the stadiums.

So if you’re going to the MSU spring practice next Saturday in the stadium, you won’t pay to get in and forget it if you think you are going to see anything resembling a football game and I think that’s too bad frankly.

