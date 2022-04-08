Advertisement

Holt High School staff members on leave following altercation with student

Incident believed to reaction to use of racial slur
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - An altercation reportedly broke out at Holt High School Monday.

In a letter to Holt Public Schools district, superintendent David Hornak said a physical altercation broke out between a student and two cafeteria employees. Witnesses said an employee asked a group of students to leave a certain area of the lunch room and things escalated.

Both staff members and students said racial slurs were used during the argument. Hornak said that’s when a student hit a staff member in the face and another staff member intervened.

School officials said an investigation is underway and law enforcement are involved.

Both school staff members are on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation.

