East Lansing Farmers Market application deadline is Friday
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The deadline for applications for the East Lansing Farmers Market is Friday.
It’s $330 to score a spot for the 2022 season or $30 per market.
The Farmers Market opens June 5 and will be open every Sunday until Oct. 30.
For more information, or to file an application, visit the City of East Lansing’s official website here.
