Advertisement

Capital City Savages prepare for spring season

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An all women’s tackle football team is making big waves in Lansing as they display their skills in a male dominated sport.

Last year, the team made it to playoffs.

With a group of vets and rookies, the team is gearing up for their game season which kicks off April 9.

The Capital City Savages have a new home field this season- Okemos High School.

Their first home game is April 23 at 7pm.

You can find their full schedule here: https://capitalcitysavages.godaddysites.com/schedule

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Surveillance cameras captured an altercation between a delivery driver and an off-duty police...
Off-duty DeWitt police officer facing felony charges in altercation with teen
Eaton, Ingham, Hillsdale counties accused of illegally profiting from tax foreclosure auctions
The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has announced it has a man in custody related to a November...
Suspect in custody for November homicide in Delta Township
Balloon causes power outage to thousands in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Fireworks Glass
How you can help a great cause when you shop at Fireworks Glass Studios
ereyryryryt
Fireworks Glass
Wildlife
Celebrating National Wildlife Week with Nature Discovery
sdfgdfgsdfg
MSU Science Festival