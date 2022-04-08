Capital City Savages prepare for spring season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An all women’s tackle football team is making big waves in Lansing as they display their skills in a male dominated sport.

Last year, the team made it to playoffs.

With a group of vets and rookies, the team is gearing up for their game season which kicks off April 9.

The Capital City Savages have a new home field this season- Okemos High School.

Their first home game is April 23 at 7pm.

You can find their full schedule here: https://capitalcitysavages.godaddysites.com/schedule

