Capital City Film Festival returns to Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was a return to normalcy Thursday as filmmakers and community members alike returned in person for the Capital City Film Festival.

Dozens made their way to the Lansing Public Media Center to kick off the 10-day event.

Susan Corbin has been coming to the festival since its inception in 2011.

“It feels really good,” Corbin said. “When I felt it was safe to go back into the movie theater and see movies and films in the theater, it just felt really good.”

Jen Estill shares the same sentiment.

“The Capital City Film Festival is one of my favorite events of the season,” Estill said. “It’s just exciting to stand on the red carpet again.”

After literally rolling out the red carpet for their guests, you’re brought inside massive viewing areas where you can enjoy an independent film.

“It’s a fun thing to do and the timing is just perfect. We’re all ready for spring, we’re all ready for summer, but it’s not quite there,” Corbin said. “This gives us something really cool to do for a couple weekends in April.”

Whether you want to feel like a movie star and have your photo taken on the red carpet or find the darkest corner of the theater, Estill said there’s something for everyone.

“Our kids have gone, we take friends -- you can always introduce someone to creativity and introduce them to something new because there’s such a wide variety,” Estill said.

The 2022 festival features more than 100 films and six concerts. For more details, including a full list of events, visit the official Capital City Film Festival website here.

