Your Health: How psoriasis could impact your heart health

By Maureen Halliday
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than eight million people in the United States have psoriasis.

When you think of psoriasis, you probably think of red, itchy, scaly skin patches, but new research suggests the skin disease also impacts other organs in the body -- including your heart.

“That inflammation that’s present in the skin that’s causing this skin to swell and to thicken, it is much more than skin deep,” said Dr. Ben Kaffenberger. ”It’s causing a full body inflammatory process.”

Recent studies have shown that inflammation impacts your body’s cardiovascular system.

“That patient with psoriasis has a much higher risk of having heart disease, dying of heart disease, than a patient that doesn’t,” Kaffenberger said.

A recent review of 90 studies found patients with psoriasis had a higher risk of ischemic heart disease, stroke and peripheral arterial disease. The patients also had more heart disease risk factors -- like obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

Another study found psoriasis was linked to an increased risk of developing a heart arrhythmia.

There are things you can do to lower your risk of heart problems and improve your psoriasis symptoms. Doctors suggest stopping smoking, decreasing alcohol consumption, and eating fresh produce and less processed foods.

A study published in Cardiovascular Research found that biologic drugs used to treat psoriasis may also reduce the risk of heart disease.

