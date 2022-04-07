Advertisement

‘We couldn’t wait’ -- Crosstown Showdown returns to Jackson Field in Lansing

‘We couldn’t wait’ -- Crosstown Showdown returns to Jackson Field in Lansing
By Jace Harper
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s springtime, which can only mean one thing: the return of baseball.

The annual Crosstown Showdown between the Lugnuts and Michigan State was Wednesday.

Background: Lugnuts face MSU in first Crosstown Showdown in 2 years

“It’s kind of ruling on either side, you know?” said Bobby Strouss. “Seeing my favorite Spartans at the bat or seeing my favorite new Lugnuts here in town.”

Strouss and Sue Payne made the drive from Jackson. They said they were excited to break out the Lugnuts gear and enjoy their first game of 2022.

“Just to come and watch them play and get away and have some fun,” Payne said.

“We couldn’t wait to get out here, shed some winter clothes and get out and have a blast,” Strouss said.

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler is the voice of the Lansing Lugnuts. He said Wednesday’s game is something all Mid-Michigan baseball fans look forward to simply for the friendly competition.

“For the players it’s special and for the fans it’s special,” Goldberg-Strassler said. “And you’re not really cheering against anybody, you’re rooting for everyone.”

“I’m looking forward to the whole season,” Strouss said. “Hopefully we can make a playoff run this year.”

The Lugnuts open their season Friday night against Lake County. They will also play Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. You can buy tickets on the Lansing Lugnuts website.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say that during an argument, a 43-year-old man from Mason was injured when the suspect,...
Argument ends with man shot in Ingham Township
Why more Michiganders are dealing with long-term cold and flu symptoms
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ruled that certain fees the City of East Lansing...
Judge rules fees on East Lansing power bills illegal
Witnesses at the scene say that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
WATCH: Firefighters respond to fire in basement of Lansing home

Latest News

Nearly 500 pothole complaints made in Lansing in just a month
Nearly 500 pothole complaints made in Lansing in just a month
Balloon causes power outage to thousands in Mid-Michigan
Pothole
Nearly 500 pothole complaints made in Lansing in just a month
‘We couldn’t wait’ -- Crosstown Showdown returns to Jackson Field in Lansing