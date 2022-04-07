‘We couldn’t wait’ -- Crosstown Showdown returns to Jackson Field in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s springtime, which can only mean one thing: the return of baseball.

The annual Crosstown Showdown between the Lugnuts and Michigan State was Wednesday.

Background: Lugnuts face MSU in first Crosstown Showdown in 2 years

“It’s kind of ruling on either side, you know?” said Bobby Strouss. “Seeing my favorite Spartans at the bat or seeing my favorite new Lugnuts here in town.”

Strouss and Sue Payne made the drive from Jackson. They said they were excited to break out the Lugnuts gear and enjoy their first game of 2022.

“Just to come and watch them play and get away and have some fun,” Payne said.

“We couldn’t wait to get out here, shed some winter clothes and get out and have a blast,” Strouss said.

Jesse Goldberg-Strassler is the voice of the Lansing Lugnuts. He said Wednesday’s game is something all Mid-Michigan baseball fans look forward to simply for the friendly competition.

“For the players it’s special and for the fans it’s special,” Goldberg-Strassler said. “And you’re not really cheering against anybody, you’re rooting for everyone.”

“I’m looking forward to the whole season,” Strouss said. “Hopefully we can make a playoff run this year.”

The Lugnuts open their season Friday night against Lake County. They will also play Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. You can buy tickets on the Lansing Lugnuts website.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.