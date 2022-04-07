Advertisement

A way for sustainable weight loss

By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Thinking about weight loss can be overwhelming with so many options out there so Ben Vander-Starre with Ideal You shares what makes them different and how they can make it easy for people to understand.

Check out the video above to hear about a special they have going.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say that during an argument, a 43-year-old man from Mason was injured when the suspect,...
Argument ends with man shot in Ingham Township
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Witnesses at the scene say that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
WATCH: Firefighters respond to fire in basement of Lansing home
Jace Curtis
Michigan State Police seek missing 16-year-old last seen in Ovid
Balloon causes power outage to thousands in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Fireworks Glass
How you can help a great cause when you shop at Fireworks Glass Studios
ereyryryryt
Fireworks Glass
Wildlife
Celebrating National Wildlife Week with Nature Discovery
sdfgdfgsdfg
MSU Science Festival
asdfdsafsdf
Ideal You