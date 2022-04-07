Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: When you need a human

Watching Your Wallet: When you need a human
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Automation has made some financial transactions much easier, but there are times when instant messaging or chatting with a computer just won’t cut it.

Sometimes you need another person on the other end of a phone -- especially if it’s a situation with complex judgment calls.

You may need a human to talk about your car insurance or homeowner’s policies -- especially if you’ve ever had to file a claim.

Another reason you need an actual person? When creating an estate plan, will-making software can help you if money is tight -- otherwise, consult an attorney.

You’ll also want a real person if you’re facing a tax audit. These are often complicated processes and having an attorney, accountant or financial planner would be helpful.

More: Watching Your Wallet

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say that during an argument, a 43-year-old man from Mason was injured when the suspect,...
Argument ends with man shot in Ingham Township
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Witnesses at the scene say that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
WATCH: Firefighters respond to fire in basement of Lansing home
Jace Curtis
Michigan State Police seek missing 16-year-old last seen in Ovid
Balloon causes power outage to thousands in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Hire a real estate agent before selling your house
Michigan State University
Watching Your Wallet: Preparing for student loans
Spring Break at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is likely to be the busiest...
Watching Your Wallet: Who has the best airline rewards?
A credit card
Watching Your Wallet: Protecting yourself while online shopping