Watching Your Wallet: When you need a human
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Automation has made some financial transactions much easier, but there are times when instant messaging or chatting with a computer just won’t cut it.
Sometimes you need another person on the other end of a phone -- especially if it’s a situation with complex judgment calls.
You may need a human to talk about your car insurance or homeowner’s policies -- especially if you’ve ever had to file a claim.
Another reason you need an actual person? When creating an estate plan, will-making software can help you if money is tight -- otherwise, consult an attorney.
You’ll also want a real person if you’re facing a tax audit. These are often complicated processes and having an attorney, accountant or financial planner would be helpful.
