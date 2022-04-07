Advertisement

Suspect in custody for November homicide in Delta Township

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has announced it has a man in custody related to a November...
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office has announced it has a man in custody related to a November 2021 homicide.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has announced it has a man in custody related to a November 2021 homicide.

Background: Police ID victim of fatal shooting at plaza in Delta Township

Police were called to the SNIPES clothing store at West Saginaw Plaza on November 23, 2021. Police since identified the victim as Antonio Taylor, a 22-year-old resident of Lansing. Taylor was rushed to Sparrow Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Willie James III from Lansing has been arraigned on open murder with no bond. Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Anybody with information related to this case is urged to call Detective Gillentine at 517-816-8199.

More crime news: Teens won’t be charged as adults in killing of Lansing 18-year-old

