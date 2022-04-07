Suspect in custody for November homicide in Delta Township

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has announced it has a man in custody related to a November 2021 homicide.

Police were called to the SNIPES clothing store at West Saginaw Plaza on November 23, 2021. Police since identified the victim as Antonio Taylor, a 22-year-old resident of Lansing. Taylor was rushed to Sparrow Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Willie James III from Lansing has been arraigned on open murder with no bond. Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Anybody with information related to this case is urged to call Detective Gillentine at 517-816-8199.

