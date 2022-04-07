Staudt’s Rising Stars: Savannah Wright

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - This week’s Staudt’s Rising Star is Savannah Wright.

She plays soccer for her Grand Ledge school and a travel team. She’s a hard worker on and off the field. She is also a swimmer, a Girl Scout, plays piano and volunteers to walk dogs at the humane society.

Savannah turns 12 Friday. Happy Birthday, Savannah!

