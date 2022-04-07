Advertisement

Spartans, Wolverines face off in competitive blood drive

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can help Michigan State University beat the University of Michigan by rolling up your sleeve and donating blood.

Background: Red Cross says blood supply at lowest levels in a decade

Versiti will be accepting donations at Holmes Hall until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

At the start of Thursday’s contest, the Spartans had more appointments, but walk-ins could be a game changer.

In this competition, everyone is a winner because they’re helping reduce the national blood shortage.

”Versiti Blood Center of Michigan does supply about a little over 85% of our hospitals in Michigan,” said Sophia Cooper. “It stays in state, and the only thing we don’t cover is about the western half of the U.P.”

All donors will be given a $10 gift card of their choice.

To find out how to donate, visit Versiti’s official website here.

