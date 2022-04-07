‘She’s using every single tool she has’ -- Why Michigan Dems are fighting to repeal a 1931 abortion law

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The US Supreme Court is deciding a case that could overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling from 1973. If that happens, abortion will become illegal in Michigan because of a 1931 law.

Thursday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and other Democrats started their push to get that law off the books. Attorney General Dana Nessel says her office won’t enforce the ban even if Roe v. Wade is off the books, but the governor and Planned Parenthood are looking for a permanent solution.

They’ve filed lawsuits asking the courts to rule the law unconstitutional.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said, “I just will not put the women of this state into a position where I am defending a law that I think will do so much harm to so many.”

Julie Brixie (D - Meridian Township) is a member of the Michigan House of Representatives.

“We’ve been able to have legal abortion here for over half a century,” Brixie said. “And the situation is dire if that right is going to go away.”

The 1931 law banning nearly all abortions in Michigan has been overruled since the Supreme Court’s ruling in Roe v. Wade in 1973. But, now the governor and Planned Parenthood are urging the courts to rule the law unconstitutional.

Representative Brixie says that she intends to protect women’s reproductive rights in the event Roe is overturned.

Brixie said, “She’s using every single tool she has to preserve the right to a safe, legal and accessible abortion.”

If Roe v. Wade is overturned that would leave abortion laws up to each state. Anti-abortion groups say that’s what should happen, adding that Michigan made a decision in 1931.

Genevieve Marnon is Legislative Director for Right to life Michigan.

Marnon said, “We want the United States Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, which would send the abortion decision back to the individual states where Michigan has a complete ban on abortion except to save the life of the mother.”

If the state Supreme Court were to side with the governor, abortion would remain protected even if Roe is overturned.

The Republican-controlled legislature has already said it won’t repeal the law.

