Advertisement

Piot Shoots 81 At Masters

MSU golfer headed to the Masters.
MSU golfer headed to the Masters.(WNEM)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot fired a first round 81 Thursday at the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Piot, the reigning U. S. Amateur champion shares the highest score in the 90 player field. He fired 40-41 for the two nines and had just one birdie, on the par five 15th hole. He triple bogeyed the par five 13th hole. Piot most assuredly will miss the cut after his second round Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say that during an argument, a 43-year-old man from Mason was injured when the suspect,...
Argument ends with man shot in Ingham Township
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Witnesses at the scene say that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
WATCH: Firefighters respond to fire in basement of Lansing home
Jace Curtis
Michigan State Police seek missing 16-year-old last seen in Ovid
Balloon causes power outage to thousands in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Crosstown Showdown returned to Jackson Field on April 6, 2022.
Lugnuts best Spartans in return of Crosstown Showdown
Crosstown Showdown returned to Jackson Field on April 6, 2022.
‘We couldn’t wait’ -- Crosstown Showdown returns to Jackson Field in Lansing
Lugnuts face MSU in first Crosstown Showdown in 2 years
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will take steps to make sure it's inclusive.
New NFL Issues For Roger Goodell