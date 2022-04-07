Piot Shoots 81 At Masters

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State golfer James Piot fired a first round 81 Thursday at the Masters tournament in Augusta, Georgia. Piot, the reigning U. S. Amateur champion shares the highest score in the 90 player field. He fired 40-41 for the two nines and had just one birdie, on the par five 15th hole. He triple bogeyed the par five 13th hole. Piot most assuredly will miss the cut after his second round Friday afternoon.

