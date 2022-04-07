Advertisement

Off-duty DeWitt police officer facing felony charges in altercation with teen

Surveillance cameras captured an altercation between a delivery driver and an off-duty police...
Surveillance cameras captured an altercation between a delivery driver and an off-duty police officer on Jan. 14, 2021.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chad Vorce was charged Thursday in connection with an altercation he allegedly had with a newspaper delivery driver.

Background: DeWitt officer fired for pointing gun at Black teen in off-duty incident

According to authorities, Vorce -- an off-duty DeWitt police officer -- drew his firearm twice after approaching a van in his neighborhood. Officials said the altercation occurred Jan. 14, 2021 and was outside Vorce’s jurisdiction.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Vorce followed the van out of the neighborhood, drew his weapon on Airport Road and then drew his weapon a second time in a gas station parking lot, where the van stopped.

At the time, a witness said Vorce threatened to shoot the man, but uniformed officers arrived and deescalated the situation.

Vorce was charged Thursday with assault with a dangerous weapon, weapons -- felony firearm and misconduct in office. All three charges are felonies.

“Our assessment of this incident showed dangerous behavior exhibited by Mr. Vorce,” said AG Dana Nessel. “Those who swear to protect and serve must do so responsibly. We will not hesitate to hold accountable those who violate that oath.”

Vorce is expected to return to court April 28 for a preliminary exam.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say that during an argument, a 43-year-old man from Mason was injured when the suspect,...
Argument ends with man shot in Ingham Township
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Witnesses at the scene say that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
WATCH: Firefighters respond to fire in basement of Lansing home
Jace Curtis
Michigan State Police seek missing 16-year-old last seen in Ovid
Balloon causes power outage to thousands in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

East Lansing Farmers Market application deadline is Friday
Two Men and a Truck collect items for domestic violence survivors
Lansing-based movers helping domestic violence survivors
Trained friends help children cope in Grand Ledge
Therapy dog brings comfort to students at Grand Ledge High School
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Savannah Wright
‘She’s using every single tool she has’ -- Why Michigan Dems are fighting to repeal a 1931 abortion law