Off-duty DeWitt police officer facing felony charges in altercation with teen

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chad Vorce was charged Thursday in connection with an altercation he allegedly had with a newspaper delivery driver.

According to authorities, Vorce -- an off-duty DeWitt police officer -- drew his firearm twice after approaching a van in his neighborhood. Officials said the altercation occurred Jan. 14, 2021 and was outside Vorce’s jurisdiction.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Vorce followed the van out of the neighborhood, drew his weapon on Airport Road and then drew his weapon a second time in a gas station parking lot, where the van stopped.

At the time, a witness said Vorce threatened to shoot the man, but uniformed officers arrived and deescalated the situation.

Vorce was charged Thursday with assault with a dangerous weapon, weapons -- felony firearm and misconduct in office. All three charges are felonies.

“Our assessment of this incident showed dangerous behavior exhibited by Mr. Vorce,” said AG Dana Nessel. “Those who swear to protect and serve must do so responsibly. We will not hesitate to hold accountable those who violate that oath.”

Vorce is expected to return to court April 28 for a preliminary exam.

