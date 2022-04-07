Now Desk News Brief -- Opening day weather, spring on the way

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan is stuck with more gloomy weather Thursday as an area of low pressure to our west slowly moves through the region. It won’t rain all day long, but on-and-off showers will pick up this afternoon with temperatures in the middle 40s.

In the night, more scattered rain is expected. It could mix with a little snow at times with temperatures in the middle 30s.

The slow moving storm system will keep the chance of showers at times and even a few snowflakes going Friday through Saturday morning. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid 40s. After low temperatures in the low 30s Friday night, Saturday will be a chilly day with highs only in the low 40s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 7, 2022

Average High: 54º Average Low 33º

Lansing Record High: 81° 1929

Lansing Record Low: -2° 1982

Jackson Record High: 82º 1929

Jackson Record Low: 3º 1982

