Advertisement

Nearly 500 pothole complaints made in Lansing in just a month

Pothole
Pothole(WILX)
By Alynne Welch
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pesky potholes like are popping up across Mid-Michigan.

Lansing received nearly 500 pothole complaints in the month of March alone. And now, road crews are working to fill them in.

Once you report one of these road craters on their website -- they’ll send a crew to fix it within 48 hours.

Not only are potholes make it a bumpy ride, but it could make a dent in your wallet too.

“Sometimes you can’t avoid them and you have to just hit them and keep driving and hope for the best.” said Madison Harsh.

Something Joe Brogan -- the Store Manager of Budget Tire Center in Lansing -- hears often. He said tires aren’t the only thing impacted by those pesky potholes.

“Wheels get damaged, suspension components that can get damaged as well,” Brogan said. “It creates a lot a lot of issues.

Brogan is seeing more people through his doors because of potholes than ever before.

Read: Pothole season begins, brings costly damages to Michigan

According to the American Automobile Association, vehicle repair bills related to potholes has cost U.S drivers $15 billion over the past five years. In Lansing alone, there were 480 complaints reported for just the month of March.

Andy Kilpatrick is the public service director for the city of Lansing. He urges residents to report potholes to the city through its Report a Pothole webpage here or through the Lansing Connect app, which is available on the Google Play and Apple IOs stores, and the city will send a crew within two days.

“The reason we have the potholes is because the roads are not in good condition. A lot of that is because of the funding challenges we have.” said Kilpatrick.

Related: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issues Executive Directive to speed up pothole repairs

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say that during an argument, a 43-year-old man from Mason was injured when the suspect,...
Argument ends with man shot in Ingham Township
Why more Michiganders are dealing with long-term cold and flu symptoms
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ruled that certain fees the City of East Lansing...
Judge rules fees on East Lansing power bills illegal
Witnesses at the scene say that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
WATCH: Firefighters respond to fire in basement of Lansing home

Latest News

Nearly 500 pothole complaints made in Lansing in just a month
Nearly 500 pothole complaints made in Lansing in just a month
Balloon causes power outage to thousands in Mid-Michigan
Crosstown Showdown returned to Jackson Field on April 6, 2022.
‘We couldn’t wait’ -- Crosstown Showdown returns to Jackson Field in Lansing
‘We couldn’t wait’ -- Crosstown Showdown returns to Jackson Field in Lansing