Nearly 500 pothole complaints made in Lansing in just a month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Pesky potholes like are popping up across Mid-Michigan.

Lansing received nearly 500 pothole complaints in the month of March alone. And now, road crews are working to fill them in.

Once you report one of these road craters on their website -- they’ll send a crew to fix it within 48 hours.

Not only are potholes make it a bumpy ride, but it could make a dent in your wallet too.

“Sometimes you can’t avoid them and you have to just hit them and keep driving and hope for the best.” said Madison Harsh.

Something Joe Brogan -- the Store Manager of Budget Tire Center in Lansing -- hears often. He said tires aren’t the only thing impacted by those pesky potholes.

“Wheels get damaged, suspension components that can get damaged as well,” Brogan said. “It creates a lot a lot of issues.

Brogan is seeing more people through his doors because of potholes than ever before.

According to the American Automobile Association, vehicle repair bills related to potholes has cost U.S drivers $15 billion over the past five years. In Lansing alone, there were 480 complaints reported for just the month of March.

Andy Kilpatrick is the public service director for the city of Lansing. He urges residents to report potholes to the city through its Report a Pothole webpage here or through the Lansing Connect app, which is available on the Google Play and Apple IOs stores, and the city will send a crew within two days.

“The reason we have the potholes is because the roads are not in good condition. A lot of that is because of the funding challenges we have.” said Kilpatrick.

