In My View: Play ball

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The 26th season of Lansing Lugnuts baseball is at hand and what a boon to the community the Lugnuts have been all these years.

The ballpark looks brand new and I always say many spectators at the games may not even like baseball all that much but they like the ambience and all of the sideline activities and features like the fireworks, etc.

Downtown looks great because of the Lugnuts and let’s see the reaction to the new LED lights this year, the first lighting change in the stadium’s history.

Play ball and give us some good weather now.

