Michigan State Police seek missing bigfoot

By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARSHALL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a seven foot tall bigfoot lawn ornament.

According to authorities, the sasquatch statue was taken from a home on West End Road in Park Township.

Police described the statue as made of sheet metal material and having a rusty brown color with sharp edges to detail the fur. MSP said it appeared that the lawn ornament was cut from a steel post with bolt cutters or another cutting tool.

Witnesses said a white panel van with tinted windows was observed parked in the area at about the time of its disappearance. The van was seen turning around in the victim’s driveway and driving northbound toward Heimbach Road.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500.

