Mason Schools seek community input for new superintendent

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The search is on for a new superintendent at Mason Public Schools. For those who would like to learn more about the process, there is a meeting about it tonight.

Residents within the district, staff, and administration are encouraged to participate in the process. The Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB), a service organization that supports the work of school boards throughout Michigan, is assisting in the search.

Ronald Drzewicki plans to step down as superintendent on September 1. He’s been in public education for 35 years in several roles with Mason, White Pigeon, Coldwater, and Vandercook Lake schools.

The community input session will take place Thursday at the Mason High School auditorium at 6 p.m.

You can also share your thoughts through a survey online.

