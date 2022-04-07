Lugnuts best Spartans in return of Crosstown Showdown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After raining most of the day Wednesday, the skies cleared up and the Crosstown Showdown went off without a hitch.

The Lansing Lugnuts and the Michigan State Spartans faced off for their first showdown in three years after COVID-19 interruptions.

It was a fun day for Lugnuts fans to get their first glimpse of this year’s team while Michigan State gets to take on a professional team in the middle of their college season.

Michigan State jumped on top first in this game with a solo home run from Peter Ahn. That was Michigan State’s only lead of the night however, the Lugnuts would score the next three runs and held on for a 3-2 victory.

First-year Lugnuts manager Phil Pohl noted how great of an experience it was.

“It was great to see Michigan State. Those guys came out and played really hard,” Pohl said after the game. “It was nice for us. I like what we did as a team. It was really good to see our two pitchers get out there and do a nice job.”

Fans of both teams were excited to be back at the park.

“It was great to see the fan turnout,” Pohl added. “It was actually a really fun environment tonight, so I know our guys enjoyed it. I’m sure their guys did the same.”

MSU head coach Jake Boss said the game flew by.

“It seems like it ended too quickly, ya know? (It was a) well-played game,” Boss said. “I think the more we got into it, the more we realized how much we missed it you know with COVID year and different circumstances and all that so it’s great to be back.”

In 14 matchups, the Lugnuts are 12-2 over the Spartans after the Crosstown Showdown started in 2007.

“It’s great to have the Lugnuts and a first-class organization host us and treat us great,” Boss said. “This is something that our guys will remember for the rest of their lives.”

