Lansing-based movers helping domestic violence survivors

By Erin Bowling
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Men and a Truck is sticking to its slogan, “Movers who care.”

From now up until Mother’s Day, you can donate essential items to Lansing nonprofit Child and Family Charities at various drop box locations throughout Michigan.

”So many of our moms are very young, and in a tough place. So this shows them that the community cares to get behind them, um that they have support, that there are people that really have their back,” said Child and Family Charities CEO, Julie Thomasma.

They are looking for a wide variety of items such as shampoo, laundry detergent, diapers, and towels. All items will be delivered on or around Mother’s Day.

”One of our core values is giving back to our community. Our company was actually started by a mom so this one is particularly special to us.” said Two Men and a Truck marketing coordinator, Gianni Massaro.

More information is available on the Movers for Moms website.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

