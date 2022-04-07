‘I will bring some new fire’ -- Lansing appoints third Poet Laureate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In the tri-county area, the poet laureate is selected to create excitement about the written and spoken word. Now, a new poet laureate has been named.

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership, the Residential College for Arts and Humanities, Center for Poetry at Michigan State University and the Lansing Poetry Club, announced Masaki Takahashi as the Lansing Region’s newest Poet Laureate on Thursday.

Masaki is the third regional Lansing Poet Laureate. As Poet Laureate, he is tasked with engaging the tri-county region in the literary arts. He’s tasked with promoting poetry as an art form, expanding access to the literary arts, connecting the community to poetry and showcasing poetry as a literary voice that gives the community an identity.

Born and raised in the Lansing area, Masaki is an alumnus of Okemos Public Schools, Michigan State University, Lansing Community College and Davenport University. He founded and hosts The Poetry Room Open Mic at The Robin Theatre.

“I hope to make poetry more accessible and share my excitement about poetry with this community,” Masaki said. “I love workshopping with high school and college students, which reminds me of when I started. I want to inspire more people to write and commit themselves to the world of slam poetry and I will bring some new fire to this position to do so.”

To celebrate the ‘Passing of the Laurel,’ the community has been invited to an event where Lansing’s second Poet Laureate, Laura Apol, will pass on the mantle to Masaki. The Passing of the Laurel, which will feature a reading by both poets, will take place on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

For more information on the Lansing region’s Poet Laureate, visit the Poet Laureate website.

