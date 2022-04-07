How you can help a great cause when you shop at Fireworks Glass Studios

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This spring, there are a couple of reasons why you should head to Fireworks Glass Studios in Williamston. First, if you’re looking for a unique Easter gift, they’ve got a great selection of bunnies and eggs to choose from.

Plus, keep in mind that if you purchase any egg, bunny or other creation that is made at Fireworks Glass Studios with Ukraine colors, Fireworks Glass Studio with give 50% of the proceeds from that purchase to the UNICEF Child Fund. Check out the video to learn more!

