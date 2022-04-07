Advertisement

How you can help a great cause when you shop at Fireworks Glass Studios

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This spring, there are a couple of reasons why you should head to Fireworks Glass Studios in Williamston. First, if you’re looking for a unique Easter gift, they’ve got a great selection of bunnies and eggs to choose from.

Plus, keep in mind that if you purchase any egg, bunny or other creation that is made at Fireworks Glass Studios with Ukraine colors, Fireworks Glass Studio with give 50% of the proceeds from that purchase to the UNICEF Child Fund. Check out the video to learn more!

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say that during an argument, a 43-year-old man from Mason was injured when the suspect,...
Argument ends with man shot in Ingham Township
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Witnesses at the scene say that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
WATCH: Firefighters respond to fire in basement of Lansing home
Jace Curtis
Michigan State Police seek missing 16-year-old last seen in Ovid
Balloon causes power outage to thousands in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

ereyryryryt
Fireworks Glass
Wildlife
Celebrating National Wildlife Week with Nature Discovery
sdfgdfgsdfg
MSU Science Festival
asdfdsafsdf
Ideal You