Extra patrols on the lookout for distracted drivers across Michigan

It’s important to keep in mind the first offense for distracted driving is a $100 fine.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Police are stepping up enforcement and looking for distracted drivers.

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, but this is a big issue in Michigan all year long.

If you’re heading out on the road, make sure to keep your phone and other distractions out of sight. You’re going to be seeing extra Michigan State Police across mid-Michigan looking for careless drivers.

In 2020 over 14,000 crashes happened because of distractions behind the wheel. 48 of those resulted in death. When you think of distracted driving you may think about being on your phone.

But Lieutenant Brian Oleksyk with the Michigan State Police tells News 10 that troopers are looking for a lot of different things - including drivers that are eating, adjusting their radios, and really anything that causes them to take their eyes off the road ahead.

“You have a responsibility to yourself and the public to not drive careless, to not drive negligent,” said Oleksyk “Your only job when you put that car in drive, and you enter a roadway is to drive that vehicle.”

It's important to keep in mind the first offense for distracted driving is a $100 fine. Those extra patrols are starting happening Thursday across Michigan.

