Eaton, Ingham, Hillsdale counties accused of illegally profiting from tax foreclosure auctions

(KTVF)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - About half of Michigan’s counties, including Ingham, Eaton and Hillsdale, have been named in a class action lawsuit over profits from the sale of tax foreclosed homes.

The lawsuit names treasurers from 44 of the state’s 83 counties. Among them is Eric Schertzing, who recently resigned from his longtime position as Ingham County’s treasurer.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit claim that certain counties in Michigan owe money for the sale of foreclosed homes prior to July of 2017.

Before then, individual Michigan counties were permitted to act as the Foreclosing Governmental Unit (FGU) rather than the state. An FGU is responsible for inspecting forfeited property, providing due process notifications and subsequent disposition of the tax foreclosed property.

Sometimes, those properties were sold for more than the taxes owed on them. On July 17, 2020, the Michigan Supreme Court issued an opinion in which the profit from tax sales retained by the county FGUs are required to be returned to the Plaintiffs.

Now, a lawsuit is underway that seeks to recover those funds.

The lawsuit names any Michigan counties, “whose properties were foreclosed and sold in the year 2020, and whose Surplus Proceeds have not been returned or were otherwise subjected to the unconstitutional process and legislation that, absent a constructive trust, resulted in the taking, conversion, and/or ex delicto withholding of their Surplus Proceeds.”

The counties named are:

  • Alger
  • Allegan
  • Antrim
  • Baraga
  • Barry
  • Benzie
  • Berrien
  • Calhoun
  • Cass
  • Charlevoix
  • Chippewa
  • Delta
  • Dickinson
  • Eaton
  • Emmet
  • Gogebic
  • Grand Traverse
  • Hillsdale
  • Houghton
  • Ingham
  • Ionia
  • Kalamazoo
  • Kalkaska
  • Kent
  • Lake
  • Leelanau
  • Mackinac
  • Manistee
  • Ontonagon
  • Osceola
  • Ottawa
  • Saint Joseph
  • Schoolcraft
  • Van Buren
  • Wexford.

A copy of the court filing is included below.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

