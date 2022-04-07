Advertisement

Capital City Film Festival kicks off Thursday in Lansing

The festival runs until April 16 with all-access passes available for $50.
The festival runs until April 16 with all-access passes available for $50.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital City Film Festival begins Thursday.

The 10-day festival celebrates artists from around the world. This annual festival showcases a mix of independent films, live music, interactive media, and more.

The event kicks off Thursday night with two different films and some music.

More Lansing events: ‘We couldn’t wait’ -- Crosstown Showdown returns to Jackson Field in Lansing

The festival opens at the Lansing Public Media Center with a showing of Disfluency at 7 p.m. Then a musical performance by Chirp at The Avenue at 9 before a showing of Reality Benders Shorts at 9:30, at the Lansing Public Media Center.

The festival runs until April 16 with all-access passes available for $50.

For more details, including a full list of events, click HERE.

Next: SOLD! Jackson City Council approves sale of the historic Hayes Hotel

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Surveillance cameras captured an altercation between a delivery driver and an off-duty police...
Off-duty DeWitt police officer facing felony charges in altercation with teen
Police say that early Friday morning, one male was shot and transported to a local hospital. A...
One dead after early morning shooting, Lansing Police have man in custody
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn safely surrendered in a Safe Haven Baby Box
Eaton, Ingham, Hillsdale counties accused of illegally profiting from tax foreclosure auctions

Latest News

Now Desk News Brief -- Opening Day forecast
Now Desk News Brief -- Opening Day forecast
Eaton, Ingham, Hillsdale counties accused of illegally profiting from tax foreclosure auctions
News 10 Now Desk Update: Rainy, windy afternoon ahead - plus falcons and lightning!
Now Desk News Brief -- Opening Day forecast
At the end of the month, the City of Jackson is holding an event to help residents with spring...
Jackson Spring Cleaning event set to help residents
Yard waste, such as grass clippings and brush are accepted, along with general household trash...
Jackson Spring Cleaning event set to help residents