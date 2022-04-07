Capital City Film Festival kicks off Thursday in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital City Film Festival begins Thursday.

The 10-day festival celebrates artists from around the world. This annual festival showcases a mix of independent films, live music, interactive media, and more.

The event kicks off Thursday night with two different films and some music.

More Lansing events: ‘We couldn’t wait’ -- Crosstown Showdown returns to Jackson Field in Lansing

The festival opens at the Lansing Public Media Center with a showing of Disfluency at 7 p.m. Then a musical performance by Chirp at The Avenue at 9 before a showing of Reality Benders Shorts at 9:30, at the Lansing Public Media Center.

The festival runs until April 16 with all-access passes available for $50.

For more details, including a full list of events, click HERE.

Next: SOLD! Jackson City Council approves sale of the historic Hayes Hotel

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.