Block party: Tigers Opening Day celebrated the LEGO way

DETROIT (WILX) - After two years of dealing with thin pandemic crowds, the Detroit Tigers have announced that Comerica Park will be full on Opening Day. It’s the first full stadium opener since the pandemic began.

In celebration, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Michigan’s Master Model Builder, Clint Parry, has filled its replica baseball stadium with LEGO Minifigures. The replica is a massive model that shows the inside and outside of the stadium, including a parade that goes on for blocks.

A LEGO-likeness of Jack White is even ‘performing’ on field, like the actual Detroit native will be performing the National Anthem on Friday.

The replica took 120 hours to design and 270 hours to build, weighing in at more than 250 pounds, with over 400 Minigifures filling the stands. It doesn’t stop at Comerica, either. The model includes famous Detroit-area landmarks and buildings made out of more than a million LEGO bricks.

