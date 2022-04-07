Advertisement

2 more Black coaches sue NFL alleging racial discrimination

Brian Flores sued the NFL and three teams on Feb. 1 after he was fired as the Miami Dolphins...
Brian Flores sued the NFL and three teams on Feb. 1 after he was fired as the Miami Dolphins coach in January after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years.(NFL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Black coaches joined Brian Flores on Thursday in his lawsuit alleging racist hiring practices by the NFL toward coaches and general managers.

The updated lawsuit in Manhattan federal court added coaches Steve Wilks and Ray Horton.

Wilks alleges he was discriminated against by the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 and Horton claims he was subjected to discriminatory treatment when he interviewed for the Tennessee Titans head coach position in January 2016.

The rewritten lawsuit from Flores also criticized the NFL for its response to the lawsuit he brought against it and its teams several weeks ago.

In a release from the lawsuit’s attorneys, Wilks said he hoped the lawsuit would help bring racial equality to the league.

“When Coach Flores filed this action, I knew I owed it to myself, and to all Black NFL coaches and aspiring coaches, to stand with him,” he said. “This lawsuit has shed further important light on a problem that we all know exists, but that too few are willing to confront. Black coaches and candidates should have exactly the same ability to become employed, and remain employed, as white coaches and candidates.”

Horton said he was “devastated and humiliated” when he learned that his interview with the Titans was a sham.

“By joining this case, I am hoping to turn that experience into a positive and make lasting change and create true equal opportunity in the future,” he said.

Messages sent to the NFL, the Arizona Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans for comment were not immediately returned.

Flores sued the NFL and three teams on Feb. 1 after he was fired as the Miami Dolphins coach in January after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. They went 9-8 in their second straight winning season, but failed to make the playoffs during his tenure.

He has since been hired as an assistant coach by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say that during an argument, a 43-year-old man from Mason was injured when the suspect,...
Argument ends with man shot in Ingham Township
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Witnesses at the scene say that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
WATCH: Firefighters respond to fire in basement of Lansing home
Jace Curtis
Michigan State Police seek missing 16-year-old last seen in Ovid
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations

Latest News

Makenzie Howell
‘She knew she was going to die young’: Woman killed in crash after surviving liver transplant
Ketanji Brown Jackson was confirmed by the Senate as the newest justice on the Supreme Court....
Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court
FILE - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a U.S. Circuit Judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Jackson confirmed as first Black female Supreme Court justice
FILE - President Donald Trump holds up papers as he speaks about the coronavirus in the James...
Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Ex-officer testifies against mentor at Capitol riot trial