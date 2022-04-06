Your Health: New procedure for children missing a fibula

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fibular Hemimelia is a rare condition that causes babies to be born without the fibula bone in one or both legs.

A new procedure may help children impacted.

Leila Ricks loves to dance, hip-hop and TikToks. She’s come a long way in the past year. She was born without a fibula bone in her leg, so they were two different lengths and her foot was out of place.

“I couldn’t keep my legs straight, like flat, because if I was, my ankle would be all the way down here, my hip would be all the way down here, and I would be like a fashion model,” Ricks said.

For some children with this rare disorder, amputation is sometimes the only option. Instead, pediatric orthopedic surgeons mapped out a series of surgeries for Ricks. They started with a leg lengthening procedure where they break the tibia bone in her right leg and attach a frame to carefully stretch it.

“My husband and I would have to turn it according to the prescription that they gave us,” said her mother, Keri Ricks. “We would have to turn the rods and the rods would push the bone farther apart.”

Leila Ricks was confined to a wheelchair and then a walker for eight months. She was also missing two knee ligaments -- her ACL and PCL -- so after leg lengthening, doctors called what they called a superknee surgery.

“We used her own soft tissue on the outer side of the leg and rerouted it through the knee in order to reconstruct both of those ligaments,” said Dr. Sheena C. Ranade.

Leila’s happy to be getting around and playing with her puppy.

