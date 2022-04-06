Watching Your Wallet: Hire a real estate agent before selling your house

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are going to sell your home this spring, experts claim now is the time to get your house in order.

And one of the first steps is to hire a real estate agent.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said you want to hire a professional that is licensed and does this full time.

“We have probably a lot of family and friends that are realtors and that’s great, but you need to make sure whomever is taking on this process meets all of your needs and it’s not complicated with other types of relationships in the mix,” Dale said.

Once you have the real estate agent, the next step is to access your house and get ready to do a fresh coat of paint. Fix the simple things you know won’t pass an inspection.

Dale said you want to have your house ready to show a week before it hits the MLS listing. You also want to have all disclosure and other documents ready to show during the process.

Dale said you should ask your real estate agent about the appraisal process and how that might affect your own appraisal. Sellers have had the power the last few years, so negotiate the things you need, like the move out date or what stays in house.

More: Watching Your Wallet

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.