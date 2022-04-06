Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: Hire a real estate agent before selling your house

Watching Your Wallet: Hire a real estate agent before selling your house
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you are going to sell your home this spring, experts claim now is the time to get your house in order.

And one of the first steps is to hire a real estate agent.

Cherry Dale, a financial coach with the Virginia Credit Union, said you want to hire a professional that is licensed and does this full time.

“We have probably a lot of family and friends that are realtors and that’s great, but you need to make sure whomever is taking on this process meets all of your needs and it’s not complicated with other types of relationships in the mix,” Dale said.

Once you have the real estate agent, the next step is to access your house and get ready to do a fresh coat of paint. Fix the simple things you know won’t pass an inspection.

Dale said you want to have your house ready to show a week before it hits the MLS listing. You also want to have all disclosure and other documents ready to show during the process.

Dale said you should ask your real estate agent about the appraisal process and how that might affect your own appraisal. Sellers have had the power the last few years, so negotiate the things you need, like the move out date or what stays in house.

More: Watching Your Wallet

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Why more Michiganders are dealing with long-term cold and flu symptoms
Police say that during an argument, a 43-year-old man from Mason was injured when the suspect,...
Argument ends with man shot in Ingham Township
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ruled that certain fees the City of East Lansing...
Judge rules fees on East Lansing power bills illegal
Witnesses at the scene say that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
WATCH: Firefighters respond to fire in basement of Lansing home

Latest News

Michigan State University
Watching Your Wallet: Preparing for student loans
Spring Break at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport is likely to be the busiest...
Watching Your Wallet: Who has the best airline rewards?
A credit card
Watching Your Wallet: Protecting yourself while online shopping
Watching Your Wallet: Understanding student loans