Advertisement

Poll Says Some Fans Not Happy With Baseball

Baseball
Baseball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - About 1 in 4 fans of Major League Baseball feel at least some anger toward the sport after its first work stoppage in a generation, according to a new poll, but the vast majority are still excited about the new season. The poll from the The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds only 27% of Americans say they are currently a fan of MLB, with younger Americans less likely than older ones to say they’re fans. But even among fans, few were very attuned to the 99-day lockout that delayed the start of the season from March 31 or say that it had a major impact on their views of MLB.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Why more Michiganders are dealing with long-term cold and flu symptoms
Police say that during an argument, a 43-year-old man from Mason was injured when the suspect,...
Argument ends with man shot in Ingham Township
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ruled that certain fees the City of East Lansing...
Judge rules fees on East Lansing power bills illegal
Witnesses at the scene say that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
WATCH: Firefighters respond to fire in basement of Lansing home

Latest News

Lugnuts face MSU in first Crosstown Showdown in 2 years
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will take steps to make sure it's inclusive.
New NFL Issues For Roger Goodell
State Farm Stadium seen in a general overall inside view before a NFL football game between the...
Mercilus Retiring From NFL
Southern Baseball
MLB Hires Sabathia For Off Field Job