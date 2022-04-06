Advertisement

Parts of Michigan Avenue, Washington Square in Lansing to close Thursday

Construction is expected to be completed Friday.
A map of the work area and detours on April 7-8, 2022.
A map of the work area and detours on April 7-8, 2022.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound Michigan Avenue at Washington Square and northbound Washington Square at Michigan Avenue will be closed Thursday and Friday.

According to the Lansing Board of Water and Light, the closures are due to utility construction in the area.

Related: Balloon causes power outage to thousands in Mid-Michigan

Northbound Washington Square traffic will be detoured east on Michigan Avenue, north on Grand Avenue and west on Ottawa Street back to Washington Square.

Westbound Michigan Avenue traffic will be detoured north on Grand Avenue, west on Ottawa Street and south on Washington Square back to Michigan Avenue.

Construction is expected to be completed Friday.

More: WILX News 10 Live Traffic Map

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say that during an argument, a 43-year-old man from Mason was injured when the suspect,...
Argument ends with man shot in Ingham Township
Why more Michiganders are dealing with long-term cold and flu symptoms
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ruled that certain fees the City of East Lansing...
Judge rules fees on East Lansing power bills illegal
Witnesses at the scene say that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
WATCH: Firefighters respond to fire in basement of Lansing home

Latest News

Crosstown Showdown returned to Jackson Field on April 6, 2022.
‘We couldn’t wait’ -- Crosstown Showdown returns to Jackson Field in Lansing
Pothole
Nearly 500 pothole complaints made in Lansing in just a month
‘We couldn’t wait’ -- Crosstown Showdown returns to Jackson Field in Lansing
Eaton Rapids Schools using grants to pay for security improvement