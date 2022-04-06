Parts of Michigan Avenue, Washington Square in Lansing to close Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Westbound Michigan Avenue at Washington Square and northbound Washington Square at Michigan Avenue will be closed Thursday and Friday.

According to the Lansing Board of Water and Light, the closures are due to utility construction in the area.

Northbound Washington Square traffic will be detoured east on Michigan Avenue, north on Grand Avenue and west on Ottawa Street back to Washington Square.

Westbound Michigan Avenue traffic will be detoured north on Grand Avenue, west on Ottawa Street and south on Washington Square back to Michigan Avenue.

Construction is expected to be completed Friday.

