Now Desk News Brief -- Wet weather and wildlife

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rain is expected through mid-afternoon, moving east of the Lansing and Jackson areas by 4 P.M.

High temperatures today will be in the low 50s, dropping back to the upper 40s by 9 P.M. Overnight expected to be partly cloudy with the possibility of some patchy fog forming. Low temperatures tonight will be near 40º.

Do you have pet pictures to add to our gallery? Submit a photo of your dog, cat, tortoise, or any other pet, with their name and hometown and you just may see them in our Dog Walking Forecast!

SUBMIT A PHOTO OF YOUR PET HERE

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 6, 2022

Average High: 54º Average Low 33º

Lansing Record High: 82° 1929

Lansing Record Low: 13° 1920

Jackson Record High: 88º 1929

Jackson Record Low: 15º 1982

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.