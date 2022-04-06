Advertisement

Now Desk News Brief -- Wet weather and wildlife

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Rain is expected through mid-afternoon, moving east of the Lansing and Jackson areas by 4 P.M.

High temperatures today will be in the low 50s, dropping back to the upper 40s by 9 P.M. Overnight expected to be partly cloudy with the possibility of some patchy fog forming. Low temperatures tonight will be near 40º.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR APRIL 6, 2022

  • Average High: 54º Average Low 33º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1929
  • Lansing Record Low: 13° 1920
  • Jackson Record High: 88º 1929
  • Jackson Record Low: 15º 1982

