New NFL Issues For Roger Goodell

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will take steps to make sure it's inclusive.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - The attorneys general of six states have written to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressing concern over the league’s treatment of female employees and admonishing him for a lack of improvement to the league’s workplace culture. Without improvement, the attorneys general warned of potential legal action. The letter outlines concerns of gender discrimination ranging from the NFL’s treatment of women who have experienced domestic violence to the hiring and promotion of women in NFL offices. The letter comes as Congress investigates how the league has handled claims of sexual harassment in the front office of the Washington Commanders.

