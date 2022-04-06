Advertisement

In My View: Tigers got a steal

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Fred Heumann tells me the Detroit Tigers got a steal in obtaining outfielder Austin Meadows this week in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Let’s look at what they gave up and what they got.

The Tigers gave up an obscure draft choice and infield Isaac Paredes. I never thought he was part of the Tigers’ future.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have outfield injuries to begin the new season but maybe Meadows can pick up where he left off in 2019 when he played in the all star game.

Meadows has struggled somewhat since then, but he has power and if that power carries over to Detroit then, yes, maybe he can help the Tigers’ hopes for resurgence this season.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police say that during an argument, a 43-year-old man from Mason was injured when the suspect,...
Argument ends with man shot in Ingham Township
Witnesses at the scene say that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
WATCH: Firefighters respond to fire in basement of Lansing home
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
Jace Curtis
Michigan State Police seek missing 16-year-old last seen in Ovid
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships

Latest News

In My View: Play ball
In My View: Stephens leaving MSU after 19 years
In My View: MSU Hockey must find a way to upgrade
In My View: Why do northern colleges play spring sports in March?