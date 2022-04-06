In My View: Tigers got a steal

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Fred Heumann tells me the Detroit Tigers got a steal in obtaining outfielder Austin Meadows this week in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. Let’s look at what they gave up and what they got.

The Tigers gave up an obscure draft choice and infield Isaac Paredes. I never thought he was part of the Tigers’ future.

Meanwhile, the Tigers have outfield injuries to begin the new season but maybe Meadows can pick up where he left off in 2019 when he played in the all star game.

Meadows has struggled somewhat since then, but he has power and if that power carries over to Detroit then, yes, maybe he can help the Tigers’ hopes for resurgence this season.

