MSU Science Festival Beal Gardens tours

By Holly Harper
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Michigan State University Science Festival is celebrating 10 years and is going on now until April 30.

Dr. Peter Carrington, Curator, MSU W.J. Beal Botanical Garden, walks us through what people can experience when they come out to Sleeping Beauty’s Arsenal at the WJ Beal Botanical Garden.

