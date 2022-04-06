Advertisement

MLB Hires Sabathia For Off Field Job

Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball(WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Former All-Star CC Sabathia (suh-BATH’-ee-uh) has been hired as a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The 41-year-old, who retired after the 2019 season, is tasked with addressing player relations, diversity, equity and inclusion, social responsibility, youth participation and broadcasting. Sabathia will work with The Players Alliance. He is a vice president of that group’s board and is working to increase Blacks in the major leagues. He was a six-time All-Star who went 251-161 with 3,093 strikeouts for Cleveland, Milwaukee and the New York Yankees.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Why more Michiganders are dealing with long-term cold and flu symptoms
Police say that during an argument, a 43-year-old man from Mason was injured when the suspect,...
Argument ends with man shot in Ingham Township
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
Mid-Michiganders stranded in paradise due to flight cancellations
An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ruled that certain fees the City of East Lansing...
Judge rules fees on East Lansing power bills illegal
Witnesses at the scene say that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
WATCH: Firefighters respond to fire in basement of Lansing home

Latest News

Lugnuts face MSU in first Crosstown Showdown in 2 years
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league will take steps to make sure it's inclusive.
New NFL Issues For Roger Goodell
State Farm Stadium seen in a general overall inside view before a NFL football game between the...
Mercilus Retiring From NFL
Baseball
Poll Says Some Fans Not Happy With Baseball