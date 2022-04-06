Advertisement

Michigan State Police seek missing 16-year-old last seen in Ovid

Jace Curtis
Jace Curtis(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a 16-year-old boy last seen March 26.

According to authorities, Jace Curtis was last seen by his parents in Ovid.

He is described as being 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 280 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone who has seen Jace Curtis or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Flint Post at 810-732-1111.

