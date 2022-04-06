Advertisement

FOUND: Meridian Township Police team up with public in retail fraud investigation

Meridian Township Police investigating retail fraud are asking the public to call them if they...
Meridian Township Police investigating retail fraud are asking the public to call them if they recognize this person.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Asked and answered.

The Meridian Township Police Department asked the public on Wednesday to help them identify someone in relation to a retail fraud investigation.

In a social media post, they shared pictures of the person they’re trying to find. The person in the picture was wanted for questioning related to the investigation.

Within hours, they had their man. Investigators told News 10 that it was the responses from the public pointed them to who they were looking for.

