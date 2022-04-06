FOUND: Meridian Township Police team up with public in retail fraud investigation

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Asked and answered.

The Meridian Township Police Department asked the public on Wednesday to help them identify someone in relation to a retail fraud investigation.

WATCH: Firefighters respond as breaks out in basement of Lansing home

In a social media post, they shared pictures of the person they’re trying to find. The person in the picture was wanted for questioning related to the investigation.

Within hours, they had their man. Investigators told News 10 that it was the responses from the public pointed them to who they were looking for.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.