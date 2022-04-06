Advertisement

Mercilus Retiring From NFL

State Farm Stadium seen in a general overall inside view before a NFL football game between the...
State Farm Stadium seen in a general overall inside view before a NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)(Matt Patterson | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 6, 2022
UNDATED (AP) - Outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus says he’s retiring, ending a 10-year NFL career in which he made 58 sacks. The 31-year-old announced his decision today via Instagram. The 2012 first-round draft pick from Illinois spent nearly his entire career with the Houston Texans before playing four regular-season games and one playoff contest with the Green Bay Packers last season. Mercilus had all but one of his 58 career sacks with the Texans. He had a career-high 12 sacks in 2015.

