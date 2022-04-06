Major I-496 project starts this month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A massive construction project is about to take shape in Ingham County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is repairing I-496 from Lansing Road to Grand River. The work includes the 18 bridges and ramps along the way.

More from Ingham Co.: Ingham County undergoing energy audit

An MDOT spokesperson says this project may take a while, but it will be worth it in the end.

“It means we’re basically taking out everything that’s in place and we’re going to build it all back new, back to current standards,” said Trevor Black. “I-496 is an old road, there are some current safety issues and the condition of the roadway is getting to the end of its service life. We’re going to replace it with a brand new roadway.”

The project is expected to begin on April 18.

Next: WATCH - Firefighters respond as breaks out in basement of Lansing home

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.