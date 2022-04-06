Advertisement

Major I-496 project starts this month

An MDOT spokesperson says this project may take a while, but it will be worth it in the end.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A massive construction project is about to take shape in Ingham County.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is repairing I-496 from Lansing Road to Grand River. The work includes the 18 bridges and ramps along the way.

“It means we’re basically taking out everything that’s in place and we’re going to build it all back new, back to current standards,” said Trevor Black. “I-496 is an old road, there are some current safety issues and the condition of the roadway is getting to the end of its service life. We’re going to replace it with a brand new roadway.”

The project is expected to begin on April 18.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

