Lugnuts face MSU in first Crosstown Showdown in 2 years

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What a way to kick off the season!

The Crosstown Showdown, the annual game between the Lansing Lugnuts and the Michigan State Spartans, is back. The gates open at Jackson Field at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

First pitch is scheduled to go out at 7:05 p.m.

The annual game is a chance for both teams to test their abilities.

The Lugnuts is under the leadership of new manager Phil Pohl, who has his own history with MSU. He was once recruited by Michigan State coach Jake Boss Jr. to go to Michigan State, but he chose to go to Clemson. They also have a lot of talent on the roster this year, like catcher Tyler Soderstrom, a top prospect for the Oakland A’s.

They’re looking to redeem the 2021 season, which ended with 58 wins and 62 losses.

Michigan State is lead by head coach Jake Boss Jr., who has been to more than a few Crosstown Showdowns. His 359 wins are the most over a 13-year span in Michigan State baseball history.

Wednesday is the 14th overall Crosstown Showdown, and is the first since the fall of 2019. The event took a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

The Lugnuts open their season Friday night against Lake County. They will also play Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon. You can buy tickets on the Lansing Lugnuts website.

