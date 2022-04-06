Advertisement

WATCH: Firefighters respond to fire in basement of Lansing home

Witnesses at the scene say that at least one person was taken to the hospital.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:51 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Late Tuesday night, the Lansing Fire Department responded to a structure fire on West Kalamazoo Street near the corner of Riddle Street.

New fire chief: Mayor Schor announces new Lansing Fire Chief

The call came in around midnight reporting a fire in the basement of the home. News 10 was first on the scene where the fire destroyed a large portion of the home.

This is a developing story we will bring you more as we continue to learn more about the situation.

Related: Jackson Fire Department offering free smoke detectors to residents

