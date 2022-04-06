Equal Pay Day event comes to Lansing Community College

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Lansing Community College (LCC) is hosting its annual Equal Pay Day event.

The event will be virtual from 8 to 10 a.m. US Senator Debbie Stabenow will be the keynote speaker and Michigan Community College Association President Brandy Johnson will also give remarks.

More from LCC: Lansing Community College launches anti-racism campaign

LCC is hosting this event to bring awareness and to discuss closing the pay gap between men and women. LCC is inviting the entire community to join the conversation.

For more information about the event, you can go to lcc.edu.

Next: Now Desk News Brief -- It’s a ‘pick day’ for spring weather

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.