Equal Pay Day event comes to Lansing Community College

The event aims to bring awareness and to discuss closing the pay gap between men and women.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Lansing Community College (LCC) is hosting its annual Equal Pay Day event.

The event will be virtual from 8 to 10 a.m. US Senator Debbie Stabenow will be the keynote speaker and Michigan Community College Association President Brandy Johnson will also give remarks.

LCC is hosting this event to bring awareness and to discuss closing the pay gap between men and women. LCC is inviting the entire community to join the conversation.

For more information about the event, you can go to lcc.edu.

