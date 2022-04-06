Eaton Rapids Schools using grants to pay for security improvement

EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - School districts across Michigan are working to improve their plans and make upgrades where they need them.

Many, like Eaton Rapids, are investing more in technology like new lock and camera systems to keep students safe.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our kids. they can’t learn if they are in an unsafe environment,” said Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Nessel is going to schools across the state to figure out what schools need to keep students and staff safe.

“We don’t want to have any kids sitting there, unable to focus on their studies because they’re worried about their personal safety,” Nessel said. “That’s a terrible situation to be in and no child in our state should have to face that.”

Districts across the state are looking at their plans after the deadly shooting at Oxford High School in November.

Eaton Rapids Superintendent Bill DeFrance said every school already has its most important tool.

“It’s the teachers and the students that are really more responsible for what’s going on,” said DeFrance.

Eaton Rapids is one of just a handful of districts using money from a state school security grant to make improvements across the district. The district got about $330,000 for various upgrades, mostly in technology.

“What we wanted to do is create an environment where that was safe on the inside for the kids at the same time as welcome as we could be not knowing who was coming to the buildings,” said DeFrance.

Nessel said it’s important for schools, police, and lawmakers to share what’s working in their district often.

“Sometimes other school districts haven’t even heard about that,” said Nessel.

DeFrance said the district is working on applying for the school security grant again to pay for more improvements.

