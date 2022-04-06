Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 3,215 new cases, 70 deaths over past 5 days

As of April 6, 2022, there are officially 8,329 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data every Wednesday.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,215 new cases of COVID and 70 deaths over the past 5 days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 752 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,392,265 cases and 35,776 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 392 adults are hospitalized with COVID. The state’s positivity rate dropped from Friday’s 5.04% to 3.61%.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,70614195
Eaton County22,23331377
Ingham County53,219114723
Jackson County34,20187524
Shiawassee County14,29716212

The next COVID update from the state will be April 13.

