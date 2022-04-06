Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 3,215 new cases, 70 deaths over past 5 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,215 new cases of COVID and 70 deaths over the past 5 days Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 752 cases per day.

State totals now sit at 2,392,265 cases and 35,776 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Wednesday, 392 adults are hospitalized with COVID. The state’s positivity rate dropped from Friday’s 5.04% to 3.61%.

As of April 6, 2022, there are officially 8,329 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,706 14 195 Eaton County 22,233 31 377 Ingham County 53,219 114 723 Jackson County 34,201 87 524 Shiawassee County 14,297 16 212

The next COVID update from the state will be April 13.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.